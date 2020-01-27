The perfect trip for us

Tony Mowbray says the recent warm weather training camp in Portugal sets his side up nicely for the remaining 18 games of the season.

The pre-planned trip saw the players stay at a specialist sports resort, where they combined training and team bonding with rest and recovery following a busy Christmas period which saw the team play five games in 13 days.

The full first team squad made the trip, with the exception of injured trio Bradley Dack, Charlie Mulgrew and Corry Evans who continued their personal rehabilitation programmes back at the Senior Training Centre.

Back at Brockhall and speaking ahead of Tuesday's home test with Queens Park Rangers, Mowbray felt the trip to the Algarve was hugely beneficial for his squad.

“We got exactly what was required from our trip to Portugal," he revealed to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the five days away from home.

“I think footballers are in at 8am in the morning and leave at 2pm normally, but the trip to Portugal gave us 24 hours together.

“It’s good for the group. You see how well they get on together and it’s been good to fine tune the tactical stuff and working on the team with double sessions.

“It was a different environment for us, even though the sun wasn’t shining, but hopefully we’ll see the benefits of the trip moving forward.

“February is coming up and we have two or three midweek games, tough weeks," he added.

“If we keep ourselves fit and healthy then we’ll be really looking forward to them, because we’re not a million miles away from the top six.

“I say that in respect of there being a dozen teams who are in the same boat.

“We’re looking forward to Tuesday night and go into the game in confident mood.”