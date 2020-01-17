The aim's the same for Darragh

Darragh Lenihan says a top six finish remains the goal for Rovers despite the team's frustrating form over the festive period and the start of 2020.

Rovers are without a win in their last five league outings ahead of this weekend's trip to take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

But Lenihan, who has featured regularly this term, insists a top six finish is still achievable for Tony Mowbray's side, who sit just five points off the play-offs going into Saturday's game.

The Irishman is set for two major milestones if selected at Hillsborough in the form of a 150th Rovers appearance and a 150th club career start.

“We’re looking forward for the play-offs in the second half of the campaign, which was our aim at the start of the season," the 25-year-old defender admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“We’re not too far off the top six and it’s an important couple of weeks for us coming up, starting with Sheffield Wednesday away.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game because they are sixth in the league at the moment, but it’s up to us, because if we go about it in the right way then I’m sure we can get a positive result.

“Playing teams around you, it gives you the possibility of gaining momentum and it’s a big game for us, one we’re looking forward to.

“We went on a good run before Christmas and then hit a bit of a speed bump. This league can be like that. It’s very demanding and each and every game is tough."

On the test against Garry Monk's Owls, Lenihan is hoping of a repeat result from the first meeting between the sides back in November at Ewood Park.

Dramatic late goals from Tosin Adarabioyo and John Buckley saw Rovers edge out a tight clash in East Lancashire to really kickstart the campaign for Mowbray's men.

“Sheffield Wednesday play some good football and I think that will suit us in a way because we have some players who can stop that," Lenihan added.

"Hopefully we can get the goalscorers to put the ball in the back of the net.

“The manor in which we won earlier in the season, with John Buckley scoring the winner, it was a big win for us.

“I remember after our goal that they went down the other end and hit the post, and your heart was in your mouth for a moment.

“It felt that we got away with one and got lucky, but that’s what you need in this league. Too often for us the luck has been on the other side, but that day it was with us."