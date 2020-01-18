Skip to site footer
Team news: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

One change sees Joe Rothwell return for Rovers in place of the injured Corry Evans at Hillsborough

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting lineup for today's clash against Sheffield Wednesday from the side that began against Preston a week ago.

Following his horrific facial injury against PNE last weekend, Corry Evans will be out of action long-term and is replaced by Joe Rothwell.

Darragh Lenihan takes the armband on his 150th Rovers appearance and 150th club start. 

There's also milestones for Sam Gallagher and Tosin Adarabioyo, with the former appearing in his career for the 150th time, whilst Manchester City loanee Adarabioyo makes a start for the 50th time in his career.

Bradley Johnson hasn't managed to shake off an illness and isn't included in the squad, but Stewart Downing has recovered to start at Hillsborough.

In form forward Adam Armstrong will be looking to continue his fine form having bagged three goals in his last five games.

Garry Monk names an unchanged team from the team that defeated Leeds United last weekend, with Sam Winnall leading the line for the Owls.

Ex-Rovers favourite Jordan Rhodes takes a spot on the bench for the hosts. Rhodes hit 85 in 169 games in all competitions in blue-and-white across three-and-a-half seasons.

The hosts include two players who have featured under Mowbray in their careers, with the boss handing a professional debut to Adam Reach at Middlesbrough and also having Jacob Murphy on loan at Coventry City back in 2015-16.

Kick-off today is at 3pm and you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Fox, Lee, Bannan (c), Winnall, Borner, Murphy, Reach, Luongo, Iorfa, Urhoghide.

Substitutes: Wildsmith, Rhodes, Harris, Pelupessy, Lees, Nuhiu, Hutchinson.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Downing, Armstrong, Holtby, Rothwell, Gallagher.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Graham, Davenport, Brereton, Bennett, Rankin-Costello.


