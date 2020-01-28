Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged side for tonight's encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

It comes as no surprise following Rovers' emphatic 5-0 away triumph at Sheffield Wednesday last time out in the Championship 10 days ago.

There is a milestone for in form frontman Adam Armstrong, who appears for the 100th time for the club.

Tonight's visitors are without 15-goal top scorer Nahki Wells, who was recalled by parent club Burnley yesterday morning, with on loan Jordan Hugill called upon to replace the Bermuda frontman.

Rangers will also be without midfielder Josh Scowen, who completed a permanent move to League One Sunderland late last night.

Ex-Rovers loanee Todd Kane starts for Mark Warburton's side and appeared 32 times for us during a couple of stints on loan from Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and if you can't make the game then you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Downing, Gallagher, Holtby, Rothwell, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Johnson, Graham, Brereton, Bennett, Rankin-Costello.

Queens Park Rangers: Kelly, Kane, Wallace, Hall (c), Cameron, Amos, Hugill, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Masterson

Substitutes: Lumley, Pugh, Manning, Shadapo, Rangel, Leistner, Clarke.