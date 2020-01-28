Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Milestones for Ryan Nyambe and Adam Armstrong as the boss names an unchanged side for tonight's contest

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged side for tonight's encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

It comes as no surprise following Rovers' emphatic 5-0 away triumph at Sheffield Wednesday last time out in the Championship 10 days ago.

There is a milestone for in form frontman Adam Armstrong, who appears for the 100th time for the club.

Tonight's visitors are without 15-goal top scorer Nahki Wells, who was recalled by parent club Burnley yesterday morning, with on loan Jordan Hugill called upon to replace the Bermuda frontman.

Rangers will also be without midfielder Josh Scowen, who completed a permanent move to League One Sunderland late last night.

Ex-Rovers loanee Todd Kane starts for Mark Warburton's side and appeared 32 times for us during a couple of stints on loan from Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and if you can't make the game then you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Downing, Gallagher, Holtby, Rothwell, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Johnson, Graham, Brereton, Bennett, Rankin-Costello.

Queens Park Rangers: Kelly, Kane, Wallace, Hall (c), Cameron, Amos, Hugill, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Masterson

Substitutes: Lumley, Pugh, Manning, Shadapo, Rangel, Leistner, Clarke.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Team news: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

18 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting lineup for today's clash against Sheffield Wednesday from the side that began against Preston a week ago.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

1 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's clash against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

26 December 2019

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting lineup for today's clash against Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Wigan Athletic

23 December 2019

Tony Mowbray has made seven changes to his starting XI for tonight's Championship encounter with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Matchday timetable: Queens Park Rangers (H)

9 Hours ago

What's going on at Ewood throughout tonight? We host Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Hoops...

Read full article

Club News

Walton wants to make winning a habit

13 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Boss offers update on Corry's progress

27 January 2020

Corry Evans is on the mend following a successful operation on a fractured skull and shattered eye socket picked up in the recent draw with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers receive LG Performance of the Week Award

27 January 2020

Rovers’ stunning 5-0 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday has been voted the LG Performance of the Week.

Read full article

View more