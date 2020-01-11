Team news: Rovers v Preston North

Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for today's Championship encounter against Preston North End.

Jayson Leutwiler, Elliott Bennett, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell and Ben Brereton all drop out from the team that began at Birmingham City in the Emirates FA Cup a week ago.

Coming back into the side, there are recalls for Christian Walton, Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Travis, Corry Evans and Lewis Holtby.

Walton makes his 150th club career appearance, whilst Evans chalks up his 200th appearance in Rovers colours. There's a milestone for Amari'i Bell, who starts for Rovers in a league game for the 50th time.

Bennett, despite picking up an Achilles issue at St Andrew's last time out, is available as a substitute if needed against the Lilywhites, and played under Alex Neil at Norwich City.

Johnson is another to have represented Neil in Norfolk and he too is named on the bench this afternoon.

Like Rovers, Preston also make a number of changes, with the visitors making eight alternations to the side the suffered a cup defeat to Norwich last weekend.

Conor Ripley - the son of Rovers legend Stuart - Darnell Fisher, Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson, Tom Bayliss, Brad Potts, Billy Bodin and Jayden Stockley all drop out.

The replacements come in the form of Declan Rudd, Ben Pearson, Tom Clarke, Alan Browne, Paul Gallagher, Patrick Bauer, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen.

Gallagher came through the youth system and made 74 appearances in a seven-year senior career before departing for Leicester City in 2009.

New signing Scott Sinclair, who arrived from Celtic on Wednesday night, starts his PNE career as a substitute.

Kick-off today is at 3pm and you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Evans, Armstrong, Holtby, Downing, Gallagher.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Johnson, Rothwell, Graham, Chapman, Bennett.

Preston North End: Rudd, Pearson, Clarke (c), Davies, Browne, Harrop, Gallagher, Rafferty, Bauer, Maguire, Barkhuizen.

Substitutes: Ripley, Fisher, Stockley, Huntington, Sinclair, Nugent, Potts.

Referee: James Linnington.