Team news: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's clash against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

Amari'i Bell, Corry Evans, Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton all start against the Reds, with the latter coming in against the club where he started his career prior to moving to Rovers.

Brereton makes his 50th club career start and plays against a side for whom he appeared on 57 occasions in all competitions.

Bell shifts into left back, with Stewart Downing playing further forward against Forest. Danny Graham drops to the bench and is joined by Sam Gallagher and Bradley Johnson, who started at Huddersfield Town just three days ago.

Lewis Travis partners Evans in midfield, with the Northern Irishman returning having missed out on the last two outings through injury.

Derrick Williams has recovered from a knock and take his place on the bench, but the trip to the East Midlands comes too soon for Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby.

Sabri Lamouchi has altered his team by making two changes to the side that took to the field against Wigan Athletic last time out, with Joao Carvalho and Ryan Yates both dropping out.

Forest include Albert Adomah in their squad, who was signed by Mowbray during their time at Middlesbrough.

Top scorer Lewis Grabban leads the line and will be looking to add to his 12 goals this season, with support offered in the form of playmaker Joe Lolley and wideman Sammy Ameobi.

Kick-off today is at 3pm and you can track all the action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Figueiredo, Worrall, Grabban, Watson (c), Cash, Ameobi, Sow, Lolley, Silva, Rodriguez.

Substitutes: Smith, Carvalho, Jenkinson, Semedo, Robinson, Dawson, Adomah.

Rovers: Walton, Bennett (c), Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Evans, Armstrong, Rothwell, Downing, Brereton.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Williams, Johnson, Gallagher, Graham, Chapman, Buckley.

Referee: Darren Bond