Team news: Birmingham City v Rovers

Three changes to the team see starts for Jayson Leutwiler, Bradley Johnson and Sam Gallagher at St Andrew's

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes for today's third round Emirates FA Cup clash against Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

An alteration in goal sees Jayson Leutwiler start for the third time this season and replaces Christian Walton, who misses out on the squad, whilst Bradley Johnson and Sam Gallagher also come in to start.

Johnson appears in his career for the 550th time, whilst Gallagher comes in to feature against a former club having spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at St Andrew's.

Another ex-Birmingham man in Amari'i Bell keeps his place at left back, as does Ben Brereton, who starts back-to-back Rovers games for the second time in his career.

Danny Graham misses out on the squad due to illness, whilst Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby haven't recovered from recent knocks.

Pep Clotet makes seven changes to his team, with only Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Harlee Dean and Kristian Pedersen keeping their places from the side that started against Wigan Athletic on New Year's Day.

First team pair Jude Bellingham and Lukas Jutkiewicz aren't included in the side, and neither is Kerim Mrabti, who scored against Rovers in the last meeting between the teams at Ewood Park on Boxing Day.

Kick-off is at 12.31pm, and you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.

Birmingham City: Camp, Maghoma, Pedersen, Gardner, Davis, Clarke-Salter, Dean (c), Colin, Crowley, Gimenez, Montero.

Substitutes: Trueman, Harding, McEachran, Sunjic, Bailey, Bela, Medina.

Rovers: Leutwiler, Bennett (c), Adarabioyo, Lenihan, Bell, Johnson, Downing, Rothwell, Armstrong, Brereton, Gallagher.

Substitutes: Fisher, Williams, Chapman, Samuel, Davenport, Travis, Buckley.

Referee: Oliver Langford.


