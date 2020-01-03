Strong selection for cup clash

Tony Mowbray insists he will select a strong side for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup clash with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Rovers will take to the field for the third round encounter against the Blues just over a week since Pep Clotet's visited Ewood Park on Boxing Day.

It's been a hectic schedule over the festive period for both sides and many would be tempted to ring the changes for the trip to the second city.

But not Mowbray, who says his picks will be strong ones as Rovers target a place in the next round of the competition.

“We are potentially one or two more players down and have one or two that are touch-and-go," he said to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“We have to decide whether to play them in a cup match and then potentially miss out on the next league game.

“The mindset is to pick a strong team and to try and win the football match.

“It’s the FA Cup and we should respect the competition, and I don’t necessarily see it as a chance to play all the young kids.

“We’ll go to Birmingham and be as positive as we can.

“We’ll make the calls ahead of the game, I’l speak to the players and see how the niggles are. But we’ll pick a strong team for Birmingham and aim to get the win.

“I don’t envisage lots of changes. We’ve made a lot of changes in recent weeks. Corry Evans has just had an injection in his knee, so he won’t be available for this game.

"[Ryan] Nyambe won’t make it. I don’t think we’ve got anybody coming back who is going to improve the situation. Corry missing out will be the only change I think.

“Winning football matches builds confidence and belief. That’s what we’ll try and do this weekend and in the next league game."

Rovers have endured a frustrating last couple of results, with defeats on the road at Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest bringing the team's fine form to a halt.

But Mowbray is backing the team to get back to their best, starting on Saturday.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster winning games, and then drawing a couple and losing a couple, but we want to get that winning feeling back," he added.

“After this weekend the schedule cools down a bit. We start going Saturday to Saturday and that allows you to work with the team and prepare the team.

“Hopefully we can get back to doing what we do and get back to winning football matches, winning back-to-back."