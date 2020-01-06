Striking delight for White

Rovers midfielder Tom White scored his first ever goal for Barrow as the National League high-flyers smashed Ebbsfleet United at Holker Street at the weekend.

White, who is on loan for the campaign with the Bluebirds, put Ian Evatt's table-toppers in charge after just 15 minutes to get off the mark for the Cumbrians.

The visitors had Jack King sent off for bringing down Scott Quigley less than 10 minutes later before Barrow ran riot.

John Rooney and Quigley made the score 3-0 at the break before Olly Dyson added a fourth midway through the second half.

Rooney completed his hat-trick after Quigley scored his second of the day as Barrow kept their spot at the summit with a 7-0 win.

White played the full 90 minutes, alongside fellow Rovers loanee Matty Platt, who has been a regular in the side since moving to Barrow in the summer.

Evatt's charges sit three points clear at the top of the division with two games in hand on the chasing pack.

Some result and performance from the boys, topped off with my first goal for the club, another top weekend🔵🤩 https://t.co/GurJrSlavB — Tom White (@T0mWhite) January 4, 2020

In the FA Cup, Scott Wharton helped Northampton Town to a cup upset as the Cobblers knocked out League One Burton Albion.

Wharton played the full 90 minutes at the Pirelli Stadium, with goals from Nicky Adams, Ryan Watson, Charlie Goode and Sam Hoskins booking a place in round four for Keith Curle's side, who were impressive in their 4-2 victory.

Staying with the FA Cup, injury kept Charlie Mulgrew out of featuring for Wigan Athletic, who suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Leicester City in the third round.

Lancaster City loanee Jack Evans has returned to Rovers following the expiry of his temporary spell at Giant Axe. The versatile youngster will now be available to feature for Billy Barr's Development Squad.