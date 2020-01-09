Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Still plenty to play for

Tony Mowbray wants Rovers to get back on track this weekend following recent disappointments on the road

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says the outlook will be much rosier if Rovers can end their frustrating run of form by picking up three points against Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Preston North End (H)

9 Hours ago

Rovers sit five points off the play-offs and three places behind our Lancashire neighbours ahead of the weekend visit to Ewood Park.

Whilst the last few games have been disappointing, Rovers have been in fine form on home turf, with no team winning at Ewood since the back end of September.

And ahead of Saturday's encounter, the boss is eager to see his side return to winning ways.

“If we can find a way to get a positive result this weekend then I think everything will be looking healthier with still 20+ games remaining," he said enthusiastically to iFollow Rovers 

"We would be right within touching distance of the play-offs.

“There are a lot of games to play. Someone said to me that we have more points than we had at this time last season, have conceded less goals and have scored more goals.

“We need to stay positive. The targets are still there for us. We’re still in touch with lots and lots of other clubs.

“There are teams who are one win away from jumping up six places and other clubs who are one defeat away from dropping.

“Lots of teams are on similar points to us and it’s an opportunity for us at home to keep ourselves ticking along, which is what we want to do in the next few games."

Despite back-to-back defeats in the last couple of outings, Mowbray admits he has been encouraged by the displays from the trips to Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City.

“The team is in pretty good state, there’s enough evidence on the grass to reflect that, despite the disappointing results," he said.

“At Nottingham Forest there were so many positives for us. At Birmingham, today’s Thursday and I’m still wondering how we didn’t win that football match."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss boosted by Nyambe's return to fitness

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that two members of his first team squad could be back in contention for this weekend's derby clash with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Rested and ready

8 January 2020

Tony Mowbray says a seven-day rest has allowed Rovers to recover both physically and mentally ahead of this weekend's home test with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: A hard pill to swallow

5 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

We lacked a cutting edge

4 January 2020

Tony Mowbray says Rovers were let down by failing to be clinical in the final third after bowing out of the Emirates FA Cup against Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Corry craves consistency for the remainder of the campaign

3 Hours ago

Corry Evans is set to make appearance number 200 for Rovers this weekend when Preston North End make the short trip to Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Boss boosted by Nyambe's return to fitness

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that two members of his first team squad could be back in contention for this weekend's derby clash with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Rested and ready

8 January 2020

Tony Mowbray says a seven-day rest has allowed Rovers to recover both physically and mentally ahead of this weekend's home test with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Arma hoping to keep up his scoring streak

8 January 2020

He's bagged four goals in his last eight games, which has seen Adam Armstrong already surpass his league tally from last season.

Read full article

View more