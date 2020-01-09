Still plenty to play for

Tony Mowbray says the outlook will be much rosier if Rovers can end their frustrating run of form by picking up three points against Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers sit five points off the play-offs and three places behind our Lancashire neighbours ahead of the weekend visit to Ewood Park.

Whilst the last few games have been disappointing, Rovers have been in fine form on home turf, with no team winning at Ewood since the back end of September.

And ahead of Saturday's encounter, the boss is eager to see his side return to winning ways.

“If we can find a way to get a positive result this weekend then I think everything will be looking healthier with still 20+ games remaining," he said enthusiastically to iFollow Rovers

"We would be right within touching distance of the play-offs.

“There are a lot of games to play. Someone said to me that we have more points than we had at this time last season, have conceded less goals and have scored more goals.

“We need to stay positive. The targets are still there for us. We’re still in touch with lots and lots of other clubs.

“There are teams who are one win away from jumping up six places and other clubs who are one defeat away from dropping.

“Lots of teams are on similar points to us and it’s an opportunity for us at home to keep ourselves ticking along, which is what we want to do in the next few games."

Despite back-to-back defeats in the last couple of outings, Mowbray admits he has been encouraged by the displays from the trips to Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City.

“The team is in pretty good state, there’s enough evidence on the grass to reflect that, despite the disappointing results," he said.

“At Nottingham Forest there were so many positives for us. At Birmingham, today’s Thursday and I’m still wondering how we didn’t win that football match."