Spread the wealth

Tony Mowbray has demanded more of his Rovers attack in the second half of the season in the absence of talisman Bradley Dack.

Rovers have suffered in the final third following the 26-year-old's season-ending injury picked up against Wigan Athletic just before Christmas.

Mowbray has faith in his forwards to pick up the baton from the Rovers number 23, with Adam Armstrong, who has three goals in his last five outings, showcasing his skills in front of goal in recent weeks.

And the boss is hoping others can also follow in Armstrong's footsteps for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

Mowbray told iFollow Rovers: “When Bradley’s out, who’s going to score the goals?

“Over the years, Danny [Graham] has scored goals non-stop for this football club, certainly over my tenure here, where he’s scored 18 or 20 goals.

“Adam Armstrong, if you play him as a centre forward, he will score goals.

“If you play him left wing he can score goals. Can [Lewis] Holtby score the goals that Dack scores? Not in my opinion.

“He had a good few opportunities at the weekend and that was promising, because if you’re going to play a 10 alongside the wide attackers, those four players have got to score the bulk of your 60, 70 or 80 goals that you hope to score over a season.

“It’s all about the end product, whether that be goals and assists, that’s what it’s all about at the top end of the pitch," he added.

“It’s not easy to replace Dack’s goals, but he’s not available. So let’s get on with it, let’s see if Holtby can come up with the goods.

“We’ll keep rolling and see if we can get the right balance. We’re in there with all the other 14, 15 or 16 teams that believe they can get into the play-offs if they can put a run together.”