Shrews switch for Sam

Rovers defender Sam Hart has today joined Shrewsbury Town on loan for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

The left back, who hasn't featured for the first team this term, has suffered an injury-hit campaign since picking up a hamstring problem in the pre-season encounter against Bury.

Now fully fit, Hart will return to League One, where he spent the majority of last season during spells on loan at Rochdale and then Southend United.

The 23-year-old could make his debut for Sam Ricketts' side at Fleetwood Town tomorrow and is eligible to feature in the Emirates FA Cup.

If selected, the full back could play against former club Liverpool in the fourth round of the competition.

The Shropshire side currently sit in 16th place in the league table, six points off the play-off places in the division.

Good luck, Sam!