Sheron: We showed great resilience to get through

Mike Sheron admits that his side weren't at their flowing best on Monday night, but showed their determination to book their place in the next round of the FA Youth Cup at the expense of Charlton Athletic.

Sam Burns' strike just before half time was a real moment of quality for Sheron's side, with the winger racing from his own half to slide the ball under visiting 'keeper Nathan Harvey.

Rovers managed to see the game out to book their place in round five at home to Preston North End, and although Sheron was a little disappointed with the display, he was quick to point out that the result is all that matters in the competition.

“The lads deserve a lot of credit despite the performance not being the best, which we’re all aware of," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We showed resilience, perseverance, stuck at it, got the clean sheet and got the job done in the end.

“We feel as if we have better players than we showed on the night and we just feel that we were lucky tonight in getting away with it.

“They dominated possession more than what we wanted and we didn’t manage to change the flow of the game, which is disappointing.

“The positive is that we got through, but the bigger thing for us is to create players to get into Tony Mowbray’s first team.

“We felt as if one or two players didn’t show their usual level of performance, but we managed to find a way to win," he added.

“We need to get on the ball a lot more and dominate the game and dictate the game. That was the disappointing part tonight.

“It’s great to have a cup run because it keeps the belief and the confidence levels high when you get through to the next round.

“It’s great to still be in the competition but we were a bit flat on the night."