Sheron searching for more Ewood success

The FA Youth Cup returns for Rovers on Monday evening and Mike Sheron has challenged his players to showcase their quality again in round four of the competition.

Charlton Athletic make the long trip north from the capital having already earned a Category One scalp in the last round against West Ham United.

Rovers triumphed 3-1 over Newport County on home turf to reach this stage, with first half finishes from Brandon Lonsdale and Luke Brennan putting the hosts in command, before a third goal from Sam Burns killed off any chance County had to getting through, although the visitors did make sure they got on the scoresheet thanks to Ryan Hillier's second half goal.

It'll be a different test this time around against the Addicks, as Sheron admits, but he's backing his youngsters to rise for the challenge once again.

“I've been in the youth setup now for the last three or four years and we've had lots of games at Ewood Park, so the lads are getting quite used to it now," the Under-18s chief told iFollow Rovers ahead of the contest.

“You're always apprehensive in the early stages because you're never really certain about how each individual player is going to react to playing at Ewood, in front of the first team manager and staff.

“For the lads themselves, they want to do as well as they can in the FA Youth Cup so it's a pressure game.

“I was delighted by how we went about our business against Newport in the last round and we stuck to our plan.

“They performed well that night and should take confidence coming into this one, even though it will be a completely different game.

“We've watched Charlton a lot of times and we feel they will be a lot more aggressive and will get in our faces a lot more.

“If we can match them physically, hopefully our little more quality will shine through on the night."

Sheron also acknowledges the threat the Londoners pose, having witnessed Sergei Baltacha's side beat West Ham in the last round.

“They've proven that they can beat a Category One opponent, albeit on penalties, but we were there watching on the night and they thoroughly deserved their win in all honesty," he reflected.

“You have to be able to nullify their threats but also recognise what we're good at and what our strengths are.

“Hopefully, with a bit of luck on the night, it will go our way.”

The two teams will meet at Ewood on Monday January 20th, kick-off 7pm. Admission is priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

The tie must be decided on the night, so should the scores be level after 90 minutes then extra-time and penalties will take place.