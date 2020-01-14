Sheron pleased with professional performance

Mike Sheron was pleased to see his side return to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Sunderland's Under-18s at the Rovers Academy at the weekend.

Zak Gilsenan and Sam Burns found the back of the net, with both goals arriving in a first half that was largely bossed by Sheron's youngsters.

The Black Cats did improve after the break, but Jordan Eastham's clean sheet remained intact to ensure Rovers recovered swiftly from the loss at Liverpool a week earlier.

It proves to be a timely confidence boost for Rovers, who host Charlton Athletic at Ewood Park in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup on Monday evening.

“You could argue that it was a game of two halves, but I felt that the lads were really up for it," Sheron said after the encounter.

"It was a comfortable 2-0 in the end. The lads showed great desire and it was a really energetic display throughout.

“I think it could have been more, we had the chances to add to the tally. We're pleased with the reaction from the team from the defeat against Liverpool.

“Both goals were good goals that came from our left side from Lenni Cirino and Luke Brennan. There was some real good wing play from Luke to set up Sam, and he finished the opportunity really well.

“We gave some lads game time to keep them all fresh. It’s important to keep challenging the players to step up and show what they can do.

“The good thing for us is that there are no injuries and we’re all fine at the moment heading into Monday's big game in the FA Youth Cup."

More exciting news arrived just a few days later with Isaac Whitehall signing a two-and-a-half year contract to commit to Rovers long-term.

And Sheron is delighted that the talented teenager, who's a regular part of the Under-18s squad, will continue his development in East Lancashire.

“It’s great news that we’ve got Isaac signed up," he added.

“He came in as a youngster and travelled from Barrow. He showed great commitment, and has really applied himself well in the four years that I’ve worked with him.

“He’s a good player, he has two great feet, and reads the game well. We have to find his best position, but we’re certainly pleased that he will be here long-term.”