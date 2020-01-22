Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

Sheron pleased with Burns' Youth Cup impact

“He’s worked hard on that sort of finish for the last 18 months or so, so we’re all really pleased for him"

3 Hours ago

It's two goals in two FA Youth Cup games for Sam Burns this season and Under-23s boss Mike Sheron is thrilled with the quality that the winger has shown in the competition so far.

Flying winger Burns followed up his goal in the 3-1 win over Newport County in round three with another Ewood Park goal in the fourth round of the competition.

Burns' fine solo run and finish, that started in his own half, was enough for Rovers to progress further in the FA Youth Cup with a narrow victory over Charlton Athletic earlier this week.

The 17-year-old's goal sets up a fifth round Lancashire derby encounter against Preston North End, with the Lilywhites set to visit Ewood next month.

“Fair play to young Sam Burns, he has good athleticism and good strength, and showed both of those attributes for the goal," Sheron reflected to iFollow Rovers after the win over Charlton.

“He finished pretty well and won us the tie so I’m really pleased for him.

“Anyone that comes across Sam will tell you what a great personality he is. He’s probably the life and soul of the group.

“He’s not a shy lad, loves a sing-song, but he’s a hard worker and showed great determination to run with the ball and get the goal.

“He’s worked hard on that sort of finish for the last 18 months or so, so we’re all really pleased for him.

“His biggest asset is his pace and his strength and he’s showed that in abundance with his winning goal."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

We're not getting the rub of the green

24 September 2018

Rovers' Professional Development Phase Assistant Coach Mike Sheron believes things are improving despite defeat against Liverpool Under-18s at the weekend.

Read full article

Academy

Sheron pleased to progress

18 December 2019

Mike Sheron was happy enough with his side's performance after a comfortable victory in the FA Youth Cup against Newport County on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Sheron searching for more Ewood success

19 January 2020

The FA Youth Cup returns for Rovers on Monday evening and Mike Sheron has challenged his players to showcase their quality again in round four of the competition.

Read full article

Academy

Sheron pleased with professional performance

14 January 2020

Mike Sheron was pleased to see his side return to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Sunderland's Under-18s at the Rovers Academy at the weekend.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Battling qualities on show

21 Hours ago

Read full article

Academy

Youth Cup clash confirmed

21 January 2020

A date has been confirmed for Rovers' fifth round FA Youth Cup tie with Preston North End.

Read full article

Academy

Gallery: Rovers Under-18s 1-0 Charlton Athletic Under-18s

21 January 2020

Read full article

Academy

Sheron: We showed great resilience to get through

21 January 2020

Mike Sheron admits that his side weren't at their flowing best on Monday night, but showed their determination to book their place in the next round of the FA Youth Cup at the expense of Charlton...

Read full article

View more