Sheron pleased with Burns' Youth Cup impact

It's two goals in two FA Youth Cup games for Sam Burns this season and Under-23s boss Mike Sheron is thrilled with the quality that the winger has shown in the competition so far.

Flying winger Burns followed up his goal in the 3-1 win over Newport County in round three with another Ewood Park goal in the fourth round of the competition.

Burns' fine solo run and finish, that started in his own half, was enough for Rovers to progress further in the FA Youth Cup with a narrow victory over Charlton Athletic earlier this week.

The 17-year-old's goal sets up a fifth round Lancashire derby encounter against Preston North End, with the Lilywhites set to visit Ewood next month.

“Fair play to young Sam Burns, he has good athleticism and good strength, and showed both of those attributes for the goal," Sheron reflected to iFollow Rovers after the win over Charlton.

“He finished pretty well and won us the tie so I’m really pleased for him.

“Anyone that comes across Sam will tell you what a great personality he is. He’s probably the life and soul of the group.

“He’s not a shy lad, loves a sing-song, but he’s a hard worker and showed great determination to run with the ball and get the goal.

“He’s worked hard on that sort of finish for the last 18 months or so, so we’re all really pleased for him.

“His biggest asset is his pace and his strength and he’s showed that in abundance with his winning goal."