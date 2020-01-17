Skip to site footer
Rovers sign Kearns on loan

The Blues have made their first move in the January transfer window

Just now

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the loan signing of Missy Bo Kearns from Liverpool Women.

The 18 year-old midfielder joins on a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season to bolster Gemma Donnelly’s attacking options.

Kearns was part of Liverpool’s development squad which clinched a league and cup double in 2018-19.

The England Under-19s international made her senior Liverpool debut against Chelsea in March 2019 and scored her first goal against Rovers in November’s Continental Cup victory for the Reds.

Donnelly commented: “Bo scored a brilliant free-kick against us in the recent Continental Cup encounter.

“She is an exciting attack-minded midfielder and I look forward to welcoming her to Rovers.”

Kearns will wear the number 20 shirt for the Blues.

You could see her in action when Durham travel to Bamber Bridge on Sunday 2nd February. 

Click here to buy tickets! 


