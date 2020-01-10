Rovers show support for Fight Like a Kid

Saturday’s local derby against Preston North End is being dedicated to raising vital funds and awareness for Fight Like a Kid.

Rovers have teamed up with the local charity for the 2019-20 season as one of the club’s four chosen charity partners, along with ELHT&Me, The Queen’s Lancashire Regiment Veterans Charity and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust.

Fight Like a Kid supports children and their families through the trauma of childhood cancer diagnosis and beyond.

The registered charity, which helps create special memories and provides financial and emotional support to children (up to the age of 16) and their families, was inspired by Blackburn schoolboy Theo Power, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July 2015 at the age of five.

Saturday’s scheduled activities include bucket collections, the Rovers players warming-up in Fight Like a Kid t-shirts, a pre-match photo with their Player Ambassador Corry Evans, marketing material displayed around the stadium and a special appearance from the charity’s mascot, Dexter.

To donate to this worthy cause, please click here or email info@fightlikeakid.org.uk for more information.Last season, Rovers helped to raise over £9,000 for local charities East Lancashire Hospice, Child Action Northwest and Age UK Blackburn with Darwen.