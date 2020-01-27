Skip to site footer
Rovers receive LG Performance of the Week Award

Rovers' 5-0 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday named Performance of the Week by LMA panel

6 Hours ago

Rovers’ stunning 5-0 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday has been voted the LG Performance of the Week.

The League Managers Association’s panel, comprising LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Joe Royle, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry, has determined that Rovers’ emphatic victory at Hillsborough was worthy of winning the award.

The experienced and highly distinguished panel has managed a combined total of over 6,500 competitive matches in professional football.

Lewis Holtby bagged a first-half brace, whilst Cameron Dawson (OG), Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher were also on the scoresheet as Rovers recorded their biggest league victory since beating West Ham United 7-1 at Ewood Park in October 2001.

It was also Rovers’ biggest victory on the road in 56 years, since a 5-0 away win over Bolton Wanderers in February 1964 … when manager Tony Mowbray was just three months old!


