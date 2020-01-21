Rovers head to Portugal for winter training camp

Rovers will today fly out to Portugal for a five-day winter training camp.

The pre-planned trip will see the players stay at a specialist sports resort, where they will combine training and team bonding with rest and recovery following a busy Christmas period which has seen the team play five games in 13 days.

The full first team squad have made the trip, with the exception of injured trio Bradley Dack, Charlie Mulgrew and Corry Evans who will continue their personal rehabilitation programmes back at the Senior Training Centre.

The team will return to the UK on Saturday and will then spend two days preparing at Brockhall for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park on Tuesday 28th January (7.45pm kick-off).

