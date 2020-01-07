Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Rovers face Liverpool in Cup clash

The pair will face off for the second time this season

5 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies have been drawn away to Women’s Super League side Liverpool Women in the Fourth Round of the Women’s FA Cup.

The Blues will travel to face Vicky Jepson’s side on Sunday 26 January, with the kick-off time and venue yet to be confirmed.

Liverpool won the last competitive meeting between the two sides - November’s Continental Cup Group Stage fixture at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.  

Gemma Donnelly’s charges were knocked out by top flight opposition at this stage of the competition last season.

After beating Oxford United thanks to two late Natasha Flint goals in the previous round, Flint also put Rovers ahead away at West Ham United, before the Hammers hit back to win 3-1.

Ticket details for the game against the Reds will be released in due course.

Next up for Rovers is Sunday’s Championship game at home to Lewes, 1pm. Buy tickets here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Up for the Cup!

3 January 2020

Rovers will learn their Women's FA Cup fate when the Fourth Round draw of the competition takes place on Monday evening.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Up for the Cup!

3 January 2020

Rovers will learn their Women's FA Cup fate when the Fourth Round draw of the competition takes place on Monday evening.

Read full article

Ladies

Video: An unforgettable year

20 December 2019

Read full article

Ladies

Gemma Donnelly’s 2019 Review

19 December 2019

Ladies boss Gemma Donnelly has been taking a look back at Rovers’ 2019…

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: London Bees v Rovers Ladies

13 December 2019

Rovers Ladies face London Bees in a crucial Championship clash on Sunday.

Read full article

View more