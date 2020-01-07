Rovers face Liverpool in Cup clash

Rovers Ladies have been drawn away to Women’s Super League side Liverpool Women in the Fourth Round of the Women’s FA Cup.

The Blues will travel to face Vicky Jepson’s side on Sunday 26 January, with the kick-off time and venue yet to be confirmed.

Liverpool won the last competitive meeting between the two sides - November’s Continental Cup Group Stage fixture at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Gemma Donnelly’s charges were knocked out by top flight opposition at this stage of the competition last season.

After beating Oxford United thanks to two late Natasha Flint goals in the previous round, Flint also put Rovers ahead away at West Ham United, before the Hammers hit back to win 3-1.

Ticket details for the game against the Reds will be released in due course.

Next up for Rovers is Sunday’s Championship game at home to Lewes, 1pm. Buy tickets here.