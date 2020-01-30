Rothwell set for spell on the sidelines

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Joe Rothwell will miss this weekend's trip to Middlesbrough with a slight hamstring strain.

The 25-year-old was forced off at half time against Queens Park Rangers and was replaced by Elliott Bennett, with scans revealing that the playmaker has suffered a hamstring injury.

The winger showed all his class in the first half with a pair of assists in setting up Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan in the 2-1 triumph against Mark Warburton's visitors.

“Rothwell’s picked up a slight hamstring strain and that will keep him out for a few weeks," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekend's trip to Teesside.

“That’s disappointing because I thought it was one of his best halves for us on Tuesday night, playing a part in both goals with the long diagonal pass for Adam to score and then the corner for the second goal.

“It’s looking like a four week injury, which is a shame because Rothwell was really, really good the other night. We’ve been talking to Joe about assists and goals, and he showed that on Tuesday.

“It’s a blow for us, but apart from that, and Bradley being long-term, everyone is training and we’re looking okay.

“There’s a lot of games to come in February, I think there’s as many as seven games, and we want a fully fit squad.

“Joe’s forced his way into the regular starting lineup over the last few weeks. He’s always had the ability to take your breath away with how fast he is with the ball," he added.

“He was in the team on a regular basis, so it’s a blow for him and for us.

“We’ll pick a team to go to Middlesbrough and cause them problems.”