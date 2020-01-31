Retaining league status our full focus

Rovers return to league action at Bamber Bridge this Sunday for what is only their second Championship fixture of the year, (2pm).

And Gemma Donnelly says that being able to concentrate on staying in the second tier is the absolute priority.

“We’ve had an interrupted fixture schedule which hasn’t allowed us to build any momentum in the league,” the Rovers boss said ahead of Sunday’s game.

“But now that we are out of all cup competitions, it allows us to fully focus on retaining our Championship status.

“We have worked hard in training this week; both those that were involved in the Liverpool game and of course the re-introduction of Bo and Fran.

“Our newly signed players continue to add healthy competition to the squad.”

The Blues face a Durham side with serious ambitions of challenging the top two in the Championship. But it was Rovers who took all three points in the previous meeting.

“Last time we met Durham in the league we ground out our first victory by winning 1-0 in a super tough and disciplined performance from the Ladies. It kick-started our points tally for the season.

“Since then Durham have continued to progress in the league and have become somewhat of difficult team to take points from.

“But the transfer window certainly hasn’t helped with them losing two of their players – Megan Bell to Rangers and one to retirement.

“We will endeavour to capitalise on our chance this weekend to pick up some points against a very strong opposition.

“I look forward to an improved performance from the girls against an experienced and strong team.”

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £2 for juniors. You can purchase from the Roverstore, by calling 01254 372000 or on the gate.