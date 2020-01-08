Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rested and ready

It's a first home encounter of 2020 when Preston North End visit Ewood Park this weekend

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says a seven-day rest has allowed Rovers to recover both physically and mentally ahead of this weekend's home test with Preston North End.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Preston North End (H)

9 Hours ago

Alex Neil brings his side to Ewood Park with both teams looking to move closer to the play-off places in the Championship.

It's been a relentless schedule for Rovers, who have travelled to Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City after home tests against Wigan Athletic and Birmingham over the festive period.

A week in between games has allowed Mowbray's men to recharge, and the team will be looking for redemption for the disappointing afternoon at Deepdale in the reverse fixture against PNE back in October.

“We’ve played I think five games in 13 days, which works out to be just less than a game every three days," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“They need a break and to come back down mentally before we pick up the intensity of going into the next match.

“It’s a big match for us. If we can win this next one at home, and I’ve said before that I think we can win every game at home, by 5pm on Saturday then everything will be looking rosy.

“We’ll be less than three points away from being in the top six and still have 20 games to go.

“So we have to stay positive, take the positives from the control that we showed at Birmingham, and deal with the negatives.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray: A hard pill to swallow

5 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

We lacked a cutting edge

4 January 2020

Tony Mowbray says Rovers were let down by failing to be clinical in the final third after bowing out of the Emirates FA Cup against Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Read full article

Club News

Fully prepared for anything that comes our way

4 January 2020

Tony Mowbray says his side are ready for battle whatever way Birmingham City play in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Boss: We'll show respect for a famous competition

3 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Arma hoping to keep up his scoring streak

7 Hours ago

He's bagged four goals in his last eight games, which has seen Adam Armstrong already surpass his league tally from last season.

Read full article

Club News

Freeview: Morten's trip down memory lane

7 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

An Evening with Morten Gamst Pedersen SOLD OUT!

6 January 2020

Tickets for a special evening with former favourite Morten Gamst Pedersen have now SOLD OUT.

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Christian Walton

6 January 2020

Christian Walton is next in line to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

View more