Rested and ready

Tony Mowbray says a seven-day rest has allowed Rovers to recover both physically and mentally ahead of this weekend's home test with Preston North End.

Alex Neil brings his side to Ewood Park with both teams looking to move closer to the play-off places in the Championship.

It's been a relentless schedule for Rovers, who have travelled to Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City after home tests against Wigan Athletic and Birmingham over the festive period.

A week in between games has allowed Mowbray's men to recharge, and the team will be looking for redemption for the disappointing afternoon at Deepdale in the reverse fixture against PNE back in October.

“We’ve played I think five games in 13 days, which works out to be just less than a game every three days," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“They need a break and to come back down mentally before we pick up the intensity of going into the next match.

“It’s a big match for us. If we can win this next one at home, and I’ve said before that I think we can win every game at home, by 5pm on Saturday then everything will be looking rosy.

“We’ll be less than three points away from being in the top six and still have 20 games to go.

“So we have to stay positive, take the positives from the control that we showed at Birmingham, and deal with the negatives.”