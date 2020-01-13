Report: Rovers Under-18s 2-0 Sunderland Under-18s

First half goals from Zak Gilsenan and Sam Burns ensured Rovers earned a comfortable victory against Sunderland's Under-18s.

Gilsenan struck after 14 minutes when he headed home from close range after latching onto Lenni Rae Cirino's expert cross.

The lead was doubled 20 minutes later thanks to an impressive finish from Burns.

This time Luke Brennan was the orchestrator, with his pull back perfect for the winger to volley into the top corner.

The visitors improved after the break, with midfielder Dan Jones impressing for the Black Cats.

But Rovers defended stoutly to hold onto their two-goal advantage, with a clean sheet an added bonus for Mike Sheron's side.

The victory sees Rovers leapfrog Middlesbrough and move into ninth place in the division, whilst Sunderland are kept rooted to the bottom of the table.

The win provides a perfect boost for Sheron's youngsters, who are next in action on Monday night when Charlton Athletic visit Ewood Park for a fourth round FA Youth Cup tie, kick-off 7pm.

Rovers Under-18s: Eastham, Pike, Whitehall, Boyomo (Durrant, 77), Cirino, Saadi, Harlock, Gilsenan, Burns, Brennan (Weston, 78), Lonsdale (Zimba, 78).

Unused substitutes: Dowling, Wyatt.

Sunderland Under-18s: Newman, Miller, Armstrong, Wombwell, Smith, Jones, Gooch (Diciccio, 58), Foster, Baggs, Watts (Bruce, 87), Kiernan (Hugill, 86).

Unused substitutes: Bond, Compper.