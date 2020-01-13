Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Reports

Report: Rovers Under-18s 2-0 Sunderland Under-18s

Two first half goals earn Rovers the three points against the Black Cats at the Rovers Academy

9 Hours ago

First half goals from Zak Gilsenan and Sam Burns ensured Rovers earned a comfortable victory against Sunderland's Under-18s.

Gilsenan struck after 14 minutes when he headed home from close range after latching onto Lenni Rae Cirino's expert cross.

The lead was doubled 20 minutes later thanks to an impressive finish from Burns.

This time Luke Brennan was the orchestrator, with his pull back perfect for the winger to volley into the top corner.

The visitors improved after the break, with midfielder Dan Jones impressing for the Black Cats.

But Rovers defended stoutly to hold onto their two-goal advantage, with a clean sheet an added bonus for Mike Sheron's side.

The victory sees Rovers leapfrog Middlesbrough and move into ninth place in the division, whilst Sunderland are kept rooted to the bottom of the table.

The win provides a perfect boost for Sheron's youngsters, who are next in action on Monday night when Charlton Athletic visit Ewood Park for a fourth round FA Youth Cup tie, kick-off 7pm.

Rovers Under-18s: Eastham, Pike, Whitehall, Boyomo (Durrant, 77), Cirino, Saadi, Harlock, Gilsenan, Burns, Brennan (Weston, 78), Lonsdale (Zimba, 78).

Unused substitutes: Dowling, Wyatt.

Sunderland Under-18s: Newman, Miller, Armstrong, Wombwell, Smith, Jones, Gooch (Diciccio, 58), Foster, Baggs, Watts (Bruce, 87), Kiernan (Hugill, 86).

Unused substitutes: Bond, Compper.


Advertisement block

Match Reports

Match Reports

Report: Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

11 January 2020

Adam Armstrong's early strike wasn't enough for Rovers who were forced to share the spoils with Preston North End at a drizzly Ewood Park.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Liverpool Under-18s 3-0 Rovers Under-18s

7 January 2020

Layton Stewart scored a brace as three second half strikes saw Rovers Under-18s begin 2020 in disappointing fashion against Liverpool.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Rovers Under-23s 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

6 January 2020

It was a night of disappointment for Rovers Under-23s as Brighton & Hove Albion came back from a goal down to earn a narrow win at Leyland.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Birmingham City 2-1 Rovers

4 January 2020

A late goal from substitute Jeremie Bela sent Birmingham City through to round four of the Emirates FA Cup and dumped Rovers out of the competition.

Read full article

View more