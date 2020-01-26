Report: Liverpool Women 8-1 Rovers Ladies

Rovers bowed out of the Women’s FA Cup at the Fourth Round stage after a 8-1 defeat against Liverpool Women at Bamber Bridge.

The Reds had a three-goal lead at the break thanks to some clinical finishing, but Rovers did pull one back when Ellie Stewart converted an early penalty.

However, the Women’s Super League side were ultimately too strong and progressed into the Fifth Round with relative ease.

Gemma Donnelly handed a debut to Ellie Fletcher against her former club, but the Blues were without several first-team players, including on-loan midfielder Missy Bo Kearns and had just 11 senior players to pick from.

Liverpool took control of the game early on and led 10 minutes in when the ball fell to Babajide to finish left-footed into the bottom corner.

The home side doubled their advantage five minutes later when Fahey capitalised on a spilled cross to tap home from close range.

Rovers kept battling and got their reward when Jordan was brought down in the box. Stewart stepped up and tucked her spot-kick past the outstretching Anke Preuss to give the Blues a lifeline.

Liverpool re-established their two-goal lead just after the half hour mark. Babajide volleyed home for her second from the edge of the box after being set up by Rachel Furness.

And there was time for a fourth before the break when Charles ghosted in at the back post and met Lawley’s pinpoint cross.

Babajide grabbed her hat-trick with an hour on the clock. When the ball fell to her inside the area she made no mistake, curling her effort into the near corner.

And she scored her fourth with five to play. A deflected effort wrong-footed Lauren Perry and nestled into the bottom corner.

Kirsty Linnett got on the scoresheet at the death, firing into the top corner.

And the eighth goal came at the death when Babajide’s cross was diverted into her own net by Stewart.

Rovers return to league action next Sunday when they face Durham Women at Bamber Bridge, (2pm).

ROVERS: Perry (GK), Jukes, Fenton (Pacitto 45), Jordan (C) (Beeley 75), Flint, McDonald, Thomas, Chambers-Cook, E. Fletcher (Montgomery 45), S. Fletcher, Stewart.

Unused subs: Finn (GK), Jones, Dykes, Redman.

Attendance: 563

Referee: Richard Aspinall

HT: 4-1