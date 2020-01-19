Report: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies produced a stunning second-half performance to come from behind and beat Charlton Athletic Women 2-1 at The Oakwood.

Natasha Flint scored both goals, including an 87th minute winner, to snatch a vital three points for Gemma Donnelly’s side.

Charlie Escourt’s early goal had put the home side in front, and they looked in complete control at the break.

But Flint produced two stunning goals to turn the game on its head in dramatic fashion.

Rovers were under pressure early on and found themselves behind when Estcourt curled the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out after being picked out by Ellie Dorey.

The Addicks pushed for a second and could have got it had it not been for two excellent Fran Stenson saves to twice deny Estcourt.

Rovers’ shot-stopper was kept busy for the majority of the first period as Charlton continued to create chances.

The visitors also threatened through the lively Lauren Thomas, but clear cut opportunities were few and far between.

The Blues came out a different team in the second-half and were pushing for an equaliser right from kick-off. Thomas shot narrowly wide before Flint forced Katie Startup into a diving save.

That dominance continued as Natasha Fenton’s free-kick was spilled by the Charlton keeper, but no one was there to pounce on the loose ball.

The equaliser came with just over a quarter of an hour to play. It was a superb finish from the Rovers number 10, latching onto a long ball and lobbing the Charlton keeper from a tight angle.

That goal gave Rovers the belief they could get a winner and there was just three minutes of normal time to play when Rovers grabbed it.

New loan signing Missy Bo Kearns came off the bench and made the difference, playing a through ball for Flint, who dribbled past Chloe Mustaki, rounded Startup and tapped the ball home.

Rovers saw out the final few minutes to move four points ahead of bottom-placed Charlton in the table and make it three wins from their last six league games.

The Blues are next in action at Bamber Bridge on Sunday for the Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Liverpool, 1pm.

ROVERS: Stenson (GK), Jukes, Taylor (Montgomery 77), Fenton, Jordan (C), Flint, McDonald, Thomas, Chambers-Cook (Kearns 56), Fletcher, Stewart.

Unused subs: Perry (GK), Beeley.

Referee: M Robertson-Tant

HT: 1-0

Attendance: 202