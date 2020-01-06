Report: Rovers Under-23s 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

It was a night of disappointment for Rovers Under-23s as Brighton & Hove Albion came back from a goal down to earn a narrow win at Leyland.

Jack Vale's penalty handed Rovers a dream start on home turf in the Development Squad's first outing of 2020 after only two minutes.

But Brighton battled back in style and scored a goal in each half to earn the three points at the Lancashire FA HQ.

Peter Gwargis equalised inside the opening 10 minutes before the impressive Danny Cashman grabbed a winner towards the end of the second half.

Richie Smallwood got 90 minutes under his belt, whilst there was a return from injury for Charley Doyle, who lasted an hour after a number of weeks out of action.

Rovers took the lead inside the opening two minutes from the spot, with the penalty kick arriving after Stefan Mols was brought down in the box, with Vale stepping up to smash into the top left-hand corner.

But Brighton responded almost immediately when Taylor Richards cut the ball back from the left and Gwargis was there to calmly slot underneath Andy Fisher.

Rovers went in search of regaining their lead, but Brad Lyons fired wide just before Smallwood showed fine chest control before volleying at Tom McGill.

Lewis Thompson had the first opportunity of the second half but nodded straight at McGill just after the hour and the score remained level.

At the other end, Brighton turned the score around soon after through Cashman's excellent finish. He sold Hayden Carter with a dummy before rounding Andy Fisher and slotting into the back of the net.

The hosts went in search of a quick equaliser, but McGill was in the right place to deny Mols' snapshot down to his right.

Sam Barnes was next to try his luck, but his long range strike was tame, before substitute Luke Brennan headed across goal only for Vale to skew over the upright.

Albion had to see the game out a man light when Jordan Davies was sent off for a late challenge on Barnes, but held on to pick up all three points.

Rovers Under-23s: Fisher, Doyle (Whitehall, 62), Thompson (Brennan, 68), Smallwood, Barnes, Carter, Paton, Lyons, Vale, Mols (c), Hart.

Unused substitutes: Eastham, Boyomo, Pike.

Goal: Vale pen, 2

Booked: Thompson, 9, Doyle, 50, Hart, 68, Smallwood, 72

Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s: McGill, Yapi (Radulovic, 70), Cochrane (c), Crofts, Baluta, O'Hora, Gwargis, Jenks (Roberts, 62), Cashman, Davies, Richards (Freestone, 80).

Unused substitutes: Keto, Roberts, Tolaj.

Goal: Gwargis, 10, Cashman, 67

Booked: Jenks, 41.

Sent off: Davies, 89.

Referee: Aaron Jackson.