'Rankin-Costello is going to be a big player for this club'

The boss has heaped praise on the youngster, who looks set to be a part of the first team squad following a fine cameo at Sheffield Wednesday

2 Hours ago

The sky's the limit for Joe Rankin-Costello according to Tony Mowbray, with the boss understandably impressed by the youngster's impact on his first team league debut.

Rankin-Costello, who has featured frequently for Billy Barr's Under-23s side this term, emerged off the bench for the first team for the final half hour of the 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The scoreline was 4-0 by the time the youngster came on, but he showed his craft to set up Sam Gallagher for the crowning moment late on at Hillsborough.

“He’s a wonderful player," Tony began when discussing the talents of the 20-year-old to iFollow Rovers.

“He was on the bench today because he’s been the best player in training all week. Better than anybody, not just the young players. The best player in training.

“So he deserved to get his opportunity from his performance levels in training.

“You can see the energy, the power, the quality he brings, the goal threat he carries, the speed and the directness he brings.

“Joe Rankin-Costello is going to be a big player for this club moving forward, but I don’t want to put too much burden on him because he’s just a young boy.

“Hopefully I see the day when (Ryan) Nyambe can be playing alongside (Lewis) Travis, (Adam) Armstrong, (Sam) Gallagher, (Joe) Rankin-Costello, (John) Buckley, (Jacob) Davenport and the team is all growing and thriving together.” 


