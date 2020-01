Rovers can confirm that the upcoming home game against Queens Park Rangers has been postponed.

The clash against Mark Warburton's side was due to be played later this month on Saturday 25th January, kick-off 3pm at Ewood Park.

However, following Rangers' progress in the Emirates FA Cup, where they defeated Swansea City earlier today in round three, they will now have a fourth round clash over that weekend.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.