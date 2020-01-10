Programme preview: Preston North End (H)

Bradley Johnson is the cover star for this weekend's matchday programme against Preston North End at Ewood Park.

It's another jam-packed issue for our first programme of 2020, with loads of historical content alongside quirky features and player interviews.

We look back at what happened at this time back in 1995 during that memorable campaign under Sir Kenny Dalglish, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week we look into the career of former Rovers and Preston goalkeeper Bobby Mimms.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with midielder Johnson, who played under Alex Neil at Norwich City. The experienced powerhouse discusses the competitiveness of the Championship, reaching a recent milestone, his close friendship with Elliott Bennett, his time under Neil in Norfolk and much more.

Joe Rothwell is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Amari'i Bell is up for our In The Kitbag piece.

In addition, there are updates regarding our Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, as well as the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

We get to know Under-23s defender Matty Platt a little better and get the lowdown on Under-18s forward Brandon Lonsdale.

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours from our programme sellers dotted around Ewood Park.