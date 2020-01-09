Preview: Wolves Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

It's a quick turnaround for Rovers Under-23s who head to St George's Park to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-23s on Friday evening.

The encounter comes just four days on from their home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s at the Lancashire FA HQ in Leyland.

Billy Barr's side currently sit a place and three points above Wolves in the Premier League 2 Division 1 table and know a win could propel them up to sixth place in the division.

Barr is hopeful of having Louis Annesley back for the clash at Burton, but doesn't expect Jack Evans to make it after the versatile midfielder returned from a loan spell at Lancaster City.

“Jack Evans has another niggle and he’s really had a stop-start season," Barr said following the game against Brighton on Monday.

"Louie Annesley is back on the grass, but obviously we've lost Dan Butterworth.

“We could do with them back, but it gives people an opportunity. Luke Brennan when he came on was a big positive (on Monday night).

"I watched him against Liverpool for the Under-18s on Saturday and he continued the same way. Isaac (Whitehall) was good when he came on, so we’ll keep working with them.”

Following the returns of a few first team players from injury, the likes of Richie Smallwood and Jacob Davenport could travel south with the team to get minutes under their belts.

New chief James Collins will be without Elliot Watt in his squad following the midfielder's recent loan switch to League Two outfit Carlisle United.

Friday's hosts haven't won in their last five outings and come into the game on the back of a heavy defeat at Leicester City last time out.

Rovers have triumphed in three of their last five games in all competitions.

The reverse encounter at Leyland back in August was a lively affair, with Wolves earning a dramatic late win after Matty Platt and then Charley Doyle were handed early baths before Taylor Perry crashed home in the final minute of normal time.

The red cards arrived just after Harry Chapman levelled things up after Meritan Shabani's opener at the Lancashire FA HQ.

Rovers supporters wishing to attend the game must purchase tickets in advance from the following link.

Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

Wolves will be providing live coverage of the encounter via Wolves TV, which is available to watch by clicking here.

Kick-off is at 7pm.