Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Rovers are back on the road with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend looking for a first double of the season.

John Buckley's late winner against the Owls at Ewood Park dramatically earned the three points back at the beginning of November.

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that he has doubts over a few players, including experienced pair Bradley Johnson and Stewart Downing.

Illness has meant Johnson missed training on Thursday, whilst Downing was also unavailable to train after a slight knock to his knee.

But Ryan Nyambe should be okay to feature having recovered fully after limping off early in the second half in the draw at home to Preston North End last weekend.

Sam Gallagher could make the 150th appearance of his club career, whilst there are two potential milestones for Darragh Lenihan.

The Irishman could be set for his 150th Rovers appearance and his 150th club career start.

Wednesday currently sit five points above Rovers and occupy the final play-off place in the division and earned an eye-catching victory over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United last time out.

But they will be without 12-goal top goalscorer Steven Fletcher who remains out of action for over two months with a knee injury.

Atdhe Nuhiu is expected to lead the line at Hillsborough and scored in the fixture last season

Mowbray handed Adam Reach his professional debut during their time at Middlesbrough, whilst the boss also had Jacob Murphy on loan during a spell in charge of Coventry City.

His team is in form and Garry Monk says his side are prepared for whatever Rovers throw at the Owls.

"It was only a couple of weeks ago that Rovers won five games in a row," Monk said in his pre-match press conference.

"All of a sudden you have a bad couple of weeks and you drop a bit, which I think has happened right across the board for a lot of teams this season.

"We had a bad week, a three-game week, and were punished for that. We just have to prepare for what we think Rovers will do and what will turn up, and prepare ourselves to try and beat that."

Kick-off at Hillsborough is at 3pm and you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.