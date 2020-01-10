Preview: Rovers Ladies v Lewes Women

Rovers Ladies host Lewes in their first FA Women’s Championship game of 2020.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game…

GAME DETAILS

It's a 1pm kick-off on Sunday 12th Janaury at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge FC.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers’ final game of 2019 way to London Bees was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at The Hive, so they haven’t played a competitive game since the narrow home defeat against London City Lionesses.

Rovers took the lead via Saffron Jordan’s strike but were immediately pegged back and Flo Fyfe’s late goal ensured the Lionesses took all three points back to the capital.

The Blues can leapfrog Lewes in the table with a win.

OUR OPPONENTS

Lewes made a positive start to their second season in the Championship, but have endured a tough time of late, losing their last 11 games in all competitions.

The last of those defeats to come in the league was the 3-0 reverse away at Durham, leaving Fran Alonso’s side on eight points from their opening 10 games in the division.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Lewes came out on top in the opening game of the season – and Rovers’ first ever Championship game – beating the Blues 5-1 at The Dripping Pan. Natasha Flint had equalised for Gemma Donnelly’s side before an unstoppable second-half performance.

