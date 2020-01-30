Preview: Rovers Ladies v Durham Women

Rovers Ladies will be looking to make it back-to-back league victories over Durham when they face the Wildcats this weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about the Women’s Championship fixture…

GAME DETAILS

It's a 2pm kick-off at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge on Sunday 2 February.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers are aiming to record a second consecutive league win after coming from behind to beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 two weeks ago.

Natasha Flint scored both goals to move Gemma Donnelly’s side into seventh position in the table.

The Blues will want to put last weekend’s FA Cup disappointment behind them, after they were dumped out of the competition by Liverpool at the Fourth Round stage.

OUR OPPONENTS

Durham have enjoyed a strong first-half of the season and are pushing league leaders Aston Villa and second placed Sheffield United.

The North East side lost ground on the top two as they could only draw at home to London City Lionesses last time out.

Five points currently separate them from the top of the table, with seven games to play.

Lee Sanders’ side pushed WSL side Bristol City all the way in the FA Cup on Sunday, but eventually lost in extra-time.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Rovers won 1-0 at New Ferens Park in October to seal their first ever victory in the second tier.

Ellie Stewart’s first-half penalty was the difference between the two sides, but it was Fran Stenson who was named Player of the Match for a superb performance between the sticks.

The pair also faced off in the Continental Cup Group Stage, when Durham came out on top.

TEAM NEWS

Natasha Fenton is fighting to be fit for the clash after coming off at half-time with a hamstring injury against Liverpool.

Fran Stenson and Missy Bo Kearns are both expected to return to the squad. They were both ineligible to play in the FA Cup.

TICKETS

Advanced tickets are available to buy online, from the Roverstore on or 01254 372000.

You can only buy on the gate (cash only). Adults are priced at £5, concessions at £3 and juniors at £2.

MATCHDAY ACTIVITIES

Our partners McDonald’s Preston are providing free face painting and fruit bags for our young fans. You can find them next to the turnstile as you come into the ground.

Blackburn Eagles Under-8s will form our Guard of Honour as the teams walk out for Sunday’s match! If your club would like to take part in matchday activities, please email martin.winters@brfctrust.co.uk.

BAR & REFRESHMENTS

The bar will be open serving alcohol and soft drinks in the clubhouse. The refreshments bar is also open from behind the goal, where you can get hot and cold drinks and food.

PROGRAMME

The matchday programme is available to buy from the turnstile for just £1. Natasha Flint is this issue’s cover star.