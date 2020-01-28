Preview: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Rovers return to action this evening for the first outing in 10 days, with Queens Park Rangers making the long trip to East Lancashire for our re-arranged fixture.

Tony Mowbray's men go into the clash fresh from the emphatic 5-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday last time out, which was Rovers' biggest league win in over 18 years.

Whilst Wednesday were the last league opponents for Rovers, a few days later Garry Monk's men were in Emirates FA Cup action against Rangers, with Monk's men earning a narrow 2-1 win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to send Mark Warburton's hosts crashing out of the competition.

However, tonight's visitors did earn an eye-catching win over Leeds United in the league last time out thanks to Nahki Wells' winner.

But they will be without Wells this evening, with the frontman recalled by parent club Burnley on Monday morning.

That may prove to be a kick in the teeth for the west Londoners, with Wells a man in form following five goals in his last three outings in all competitions.

QPR will also be without midfielder Josh Scowen, who completed a permanent move to League One Sunderland last night for an undisclosed fee.

For Rovers, there are no fresh injury concerns following last week's warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Corry Evans and Bradley Dack remain the only long-term absentees with a fractured skull and an anterior cruciate ligament injury, respectively.

If selected, there will be milestones for two Rovers players in the form of Ryan Nyambe and Adam Armstrong.

The former is set for his 100th Rovers start, whilst Armstrong could be set for appearance number 100 for the club and is just two strikes away from 50 league goals in his career.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and tickets remain available on the day of the game. To purchase yours online, please click here.

If you can't make it, you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.