Preview: Rovers v Preston North End

Game number 27 of the 2019-20 Championship season sees Rovers welcome Preston North End to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Neil and his side make the short trip across from Deepdale with both sides needing the points as they look to close in on the play-off places.

Both sides have the exact same record in their last five league outings, with one win and two draws in that sequence of results.

North End currently sit three places and three points above Rovers, with Tony Mowbray's men looking for revenge following a defeat at Deepdale back at the end of October.

Mowbray has admitted that he is hopeful that Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby have recovered in time to feature for the first time in 2020 after the duo picked up injuries against Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

Skipper Elliott Bennett remains touch-and-go after suffering an Achilles injury against Birmingham in the FA Cup last time out, whilst ex-North End man Greg Cunningham and Bradley Dack will miss the rest of the season.

New signing Scott Sinclair arrived from Celtic on Wednesday night and could go straight into the squad subject to international clearance.

Patrick Bauer has reportedly shaken off a knock and could return, whilst Neil has been boosted by Daniel Johnson's return to training, but Louis Moult remains a long-term absentee.

Tickets are available on the day and a database purchase history is no longer required. All tickets for this game are non-transferable.

Kick-off is at 3pm, and you can track all of the afternoon's action on iFollow Rovers and across our social media channels.