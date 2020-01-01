Preview: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

Rovers appear for the first time of the new year on the first day of 2020 when we head to Nottingham Forest.

Played at the City Ground, kick-off 3pm, Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways following the disappointment of losing at Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat against the Terriers saw Rovers' eight-game unbeaten run come to an end, and Tony Mowbray's men will be eager to begin another sequence of positive results in Nottingham.

The meeting at Ewood Park earlier in the campaign saw both teams play out an entertaining 1-1 draw, with Joe Lolley levelling the score after Adam Armstrong's opener in East Lancashire.

Mowbray is sweating on the fitness of a number of key players ahead of the trip to the East Midlands, with the boss revealing earlier in the week that four of his squad could miss out.

Ryan Nyambe, Derrick Williams, Corry Evans and Lewis Holtby were all notable omissions in Yorkshire, whilst Bradley Dack and Greg Cunningham remain sidelined long-term.

For Forest, Sabri Lamouchi is without long-term absentees Yohan Benalouane, Michael Hefele and Yuri Ribeiro, but midfielder Samba Sow could return having missed out on their win over Wigan Athletic last time out.

Last season saw Rovers register an impressive win over Forest at the City Ground, with a Joe Rothwell stunner arriving before Danny Graham doubled the advantage.

Although Forest pulled a late goal back themselves, the visitors held on for victory.

Both teams have a fine recent record on New Year's Day, with Rovers unbeaten on their last four outings on the first day of the year.

Meanwhile, Forest haven't suffered a home defeat on New Year's Day since the late 1980s.

And home boss Lamouchi says he is prepared for a tough battle with Rovers when the two teams meet.

"We just want to try and finish the game with the same result, three points in our pocket and to play in a different way," he told Forest's official club website.

"We have just two days, it is a busy time and if you see the results in the league, it is unbelievable. You must be consistent so to win two in a row is good, but we have to keep working.

"We need to rest, but not too much as we have another tough game."

Kick-off is at 3pm, and you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.