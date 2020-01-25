Preview: Liverpool Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies will be looking to cause an FA Cup upset when they face Women’s Super League Liverpool at Bamber Bridge on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know about the Fourth Round tie…

GAME DETAILS

It's a 1pm kick-off at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge on Sunday 26 January.

Liverpool were drawn as the home team, but requested the fixture to be moved due to the condition of the Prenton Park pitch.

STATE OF PLAY

Both sides are entering the competition at this stage, with a place in the Fifth Round up for grabs.

Rovers reached this stage as a third tier club last season, eventually being beaten 3-1 by WSL side West Ham United.

OUR OPPONENTS

Liverpool also come into this game off the back of a victory – beating Bristol City 1-0 to claim their first three point of the season and lift the Reds off the bottom of the WSL table.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Liverpool won 6-0 when the two sides last met in the Continental Cup last November. Missy Bo Kearns scored her first senior goal and has since signed on loan for Rovers during the transfer window.

TEAM NEWS

New signing Ellie Fletcher is in line to make her Rovers debut against her former team, having signed on deadline day following the release from her contract at Liverpool.

But Missy Bo Kearns is ineligble to face her parent club and defender Milly Robertson is a long-term absentee due to injury.

TICKETS

Advanced tickets are available to buy from the Roverstore on or 01254 372000. Juniors go free if bought in advance.

You can only buy on the gate (cash only). Adults are priced at £5, concessions at £3 and juniors at £2.

Rovers Ladies Season Tickets are not valid for this fixture.

MATCHDAY ACTIVITIES

Our partners McDonald’s Preston are providing free face painting and fruit bags for our young fans. You can find them next to the turnstile as you come into the ground.

Players from local junior side Lancon JFC Girls Under-10s will lead Rovers out as Player Escorts and will also take part in a half-time penalty shootout on the pitch, along with our Guard of Honour teams – Mill Hill Under-10s Pinks and CMB FC from Bolton.

BAR & REFRESHMENTS

The bar will be open serving alcohol and soft drinks in the clubhouse. The refreshments bar is also open from behind the goal, where you can get hot and cold drinks and food.