Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Reports

PL Cup preview: Rovers Under-23s v Crystal Palace Under-23s

A look ahead to game four of Rovers' Premier League Cup group stage campaign against the Eagles

5 Hours ago

Rovers Under-23s return to action on Saturday afternoon when we host Crystal Palace's Under-23s at the Rovers Academy.

It's game four of our Premier League Cup campaign, with Rovers aiming to continue their 100% winning record in the competition so far this season.

Joe Rankin-Costello bagged a late brace in the reverse fixture against The Eagles at Dulwich Hamlet in October, after Harry Chapman equalised just before half time following Robert Street's opener in south London, as Rovers ran out 3-1 winners.

With Rankin-Costello and Chapman with the first team in Portugal, the pair won't be involved in this weekend's encounter against the same opponents.

Likewise, Jacob Davenport and Joe Hilton are also with the first team and will therefore miss out, as will Sam Hart, who joined Shrewsbury Town last week on loan for the remainder of the season.

That means Billy Barr will have to shuffle his pack, with Andy Fisher expected to act as the last line of defence against Shaun Derry's Londoners.

Palace sit bottom of the group with two defeats and a draw from their opening trio of games in the competition and know that another defeat will all but end their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Barr’s side are currently top of Group G with maximum points following victories over Crystal Palace (3-1 away), Middlesbrough (3-1 at home) and Burnley (2-1 at home) in their opening three group games, ahead of the reverse round of fixtures.

The teams that finish in the top two places in each of the eight groups will advance to the knockout phase.

Kick-off at Brockhall is at 1pm with admission free for all supporters.


Advertisement block

Match Reports

Match Reports

Report: Rovers U18s 1-0 Charlton Athletic U18s

20 January 2020

A fantastic run and finish from Sam Burns was enough for Rovers to book their place in round five of the FA Youth Cup and send Charlton Athletic out of the competition.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Sheffield Wednesday 0-5 Rovers

18 January 2020

Lewis Holtby bagged a first half brace as Rovers produced arguably their best performance of the season to earn a biggest league win since October 2001.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Rovers Under-18s 2-0 Sunderland Under-18s

13 January 2020

First half goals from Zak Gilsenan and Sam Burns ensured Rovers earned a comfortable victory against Sunderland's Under-18s.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

11 January 2020

Adam Armstrong's early strike wasn't enough for Rovers who were forced to share the spoils with Preston North End at a drizzly Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more