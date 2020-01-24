PL Cup preview: Rovers Under-23s v Crystal Palace Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s return to action on Saturday afternoon when we host Crystal Palace's Under-23s at the Rovers Academy.

It's game four of our Premier League Cup campaign, with Rovers aiming to continue their 100% winning record in the competition so far this season.

Joe Rankin-Costello bagged a late brace in the reverse fixture against The Eagles at Dulwich Hamlet in October, after Harry Chapman equalised just before half time following Robert Street's opener in south London, as Rovers ran out 3-1 winners.

With Rankin-Costello and Chapman with the first team in Portugal, the pair won't be involved in this weekend's encounter against the same opponents.

Likewise, Jacob Davenport and Joe Hilton are also with the first team and will therefore miss out, as will Sam Hart, who joined Shrewsbury Town last week on loan for the remainder of the season.

That means Billy Barr will have to shuffle his pack, with Andy Fisher expected to act as the last line of defence against Shaun Derry's Londoners.

Palace sit bottom of the group with two defeats and a draw from their opening trio of games in the competition and know that another defeat will all but end their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Barr’s side are currently top of Group G with maximum points following victories over Crystal Palace (3-1 away), Middlesbrough (3-1 at home) and Burnley (2-1 at home) in their opening three group games, ahead of the reverse round of fixtures.

The teams that finish in the top two places in each of the eight groups will advance to the knockout phase.

Kick-off at Brockhall is at 1pm with admission free for all supporters.