Preview: Charlton Athletic v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies visit Charlton Athletic Women in the FA Women’s Championship this weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about the game…

GAME DETAILS

It's a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 19th January at The Oakwood (VCD Athletic), Crayford.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers’ last two games either side of Christmas have been postponed, meaning the Blues have up to three games in hand on sides around them in the table.

Gemma Donnelly’s side will be eager to get back into competitive action and a win could see them climb as high as sixth.

It would also put daylight between themselves and Sunday’s opponents, who are one point worse off having played the same amount of games.

OUR OPPONENTS

Charlton are currently bottom of the table with six points from nine games. They are the only team yet to win a game this season, having drawn six. But only the top three have tasted defeat on fewer occasions than Riteesh Mishra’s side.

The Addicks lost forward Charlie Devlin last week as she joined league rivals Leicester City. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker netted four times in 13 games before her January move to the Midlands.

This will also be Charlton’s first game since the winter break.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The Reds’ trip to Bamber Bridge was also postponed earlier this season, so the two sides haven’t met since the 2017-18 Championship Play Off Final.

Rovers took the lead in that game but were eventually beaten 2-1 as Charlton gained promotion to the second tier.

TICKETS

Advanced tickets are available to buy from the Charlton website here, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

On the day prices are £7 for adults and £4 for concessions.

AT THE GROUND

The Vickers bar, outside of the turnstiles, will be open to home and away supporters before and after the match. Hot and cold drinks and food is available inside the ground.



