Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s

Billy Barr's side return to league action this evening against Brighton & Hove Albion's Under-23s in their first outing of 2020.

It's been a few weeks since Rovers last featured in Premier League 2, when goals from Dominic Samuel, Dan Butterworth and Brad Lyons did the damage as Rovers put Leicester City Under-23s to the sword last month.

In terms of team news for tonight, Harry Chapman is expected to miss out following his return to Tony Mowbray's first team in recent games, with the winger featuring as a substitute in the second half against Birmingham City at the weekend.

Jacob Davenport was an unused substitute for the game and is likely to get minutes this evening at Leyland.

Fellow midfielder Richie Smallwood is also expected to play a part having not featured for the first team at all over the festive period.

Louie Annesley returned to training earlier this month but won't play a part, however Andy Fisher could keep his place in goal having featured in the last few Under-23s games.

A win could propel Rovers up the table and into sixth place in the table depending on other results going our way.

It's been a long wait for Albion's youngsters, who haven't played since they drew 0-0 with Valencia in the International Cup on Wednesday 18th December.

Dominic Samuel and Chapman both scored twice, as Rovers Under-23s came back from 3-1 down to defeat 10-man Brighton 5-3 at the Amex in the last meeting back in August.

Goals from Max Sanders and Taylor Richards saw the hosts lead 2-0, before Chapman halved the deficit in fine style on the stroke of half-time.

Bojan Radulovic restored Brighton's two-goal advantage on 53 minutes, before Seagulls skipper Sanders was given his marching orders moments later.

A quickfire double from Samuel, who was making just his second appearance after 12 months out injured, drew Rovers level, before Sam Barnes headed the visitors in front and Chapman completed the comeback in added time.

Kick-off at the Lancashire FA HQ is at 7pm, with the game free of charge for Rovers season ticket holders, otherwise admission prices are £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

We will have full match updates via our social media channels.