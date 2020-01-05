Positives amongst the frustration

It was a disappointing day all round at Birmingham City in the Emirates FA Cup, but Adam Armstrong insists it's important that Rovers don't get too down in the dumps.

Armstrong smashed home a penalty for the second successive game against the Blues, but it wasn't enough to keep Tony Mowbray's side in the competition at St Andrew's.

Jeremie Bela bagged a scrappy late winner to book the home side's place in round four following Dan Crowley's early opener.

And speaking afterwards, a downbeat Armstrong cut a dishearted figure.

“It’s a hard one to take because we created so many chances but conceded two sloppy goals," the 22-year-old forward reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“That’s what’s costing us at the moment. If we put the chances away then we’d have been comfortable.

“If you don’t score then you’re not going to be able to win games. That’s what hurt us today, not taking our chances.

“We have to stick together because we’re still in a great place in the league. We need to all stick together and look to move forward.

“There are positives, but there are also frustrations. It was one of those days where it just wouldn’t go in, but we have to look forward to next weekend now.

“We showed that we’re creating chances. I think we would be more worried if we weren’t creating those opportunities. We had plenty, but we weren’t clinical enough. We need to work harder," he added.

“Growing up, you always want to play in the FA Cup, so it’s majorly disappointing to bow out of the competition.

“We have to bounce back and go again against Preston.”