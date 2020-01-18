Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Never too high and never too low

Darragh Lenihan says it's important to have a 'happy medium' throughout the remainder of the season

3 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan is set for his 150th Rovers appearance this afternoon against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Irishman, who came through the youth ranks with us, has been through a lot since arriving from his homeland back in the summer of 2011.

Now seen as a leader in the Rovers camp, Lenihan has worn the armband on occasions this term and has featured regularly at the heart of Tony Mowbray's backline.

Rovers are in a frustrating run of form at the moment but Lenihan believes the team can return to winning ways soon enough and cope with the injuries suffered to midfield pair Corry Evans and Bradley Dack.

“After going through a winning streak you can’t get too high, and in a losing streak you can’t get too low," Lenihan told iFollow Rovers ahead of today's game. "It’s about finding that happy medium.

“It’d be an emotional rollercoaster getting too high and then too low. We’ll keep going and we believe that next win will come soon.

“We’ve improved on last season and are looking forward in a positive manor. We’re in a better place than we were in the last campaign.

“It’s been a disappointing last few games with losing Dacky and Corry. I’m not sure how long Corry will be out for but Dacky will miss the rest of the season which is disappointing.

“We have a good squad of players, a group who will put their bodies on the line for the team.

“My time here, it’s gone very fast, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, even if it has had a lot of ups and downs," he reflected.

“Hopefully we can get a win this weekend and make the milestone more enjoyable.

“It has been a rollercoaster. We’ve gone on good runs and haven’t been on good runs but we’re looking to improve and I feel we’ve done that this season."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Lenihan: Top six remains our goal

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

The aim's the same for Darragh

22 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan says a top six finish remains the goal for Rovers despite the team's frustrating form over the festive period and the start of 2020.

Read full article

Club News

Leading by example

23 December 2019

Armband or no armband, you always know what you're going to get from the defensive powerhouse that is Darragh Lenihan.

Read full article

Club News

Lenihan: Bring it on

20 December 2019

Darragh Lenihan says he's relishing the chance of continuing Rovers' unbeaten run across the festive period.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Just now

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting lineup for today's clash against Sheffield Wednesday from the side that began against Preston a week ago.

Read full article

Club News

Lenihan: Top six remains our goal

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

The aim's the same for Darragh

22 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan says a top six finish remains the goal for Rovers despite the team's frustrating form over the festive period and the start of 2020.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray discusses injuries ahead of Hillsborough trip

17 January 2020

Read full article

View more