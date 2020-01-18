Never too high and never too low

Darragh Lenihan is set for his 150th Rovers appearance this afternoon against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Irishman, who came through the youth ranks with us, has been through a lot since arriving from his homeland back in the summer of 2011.

Now seen as a leader in the Rovers camp, Lenihan has worn the armband on occasions this term and has featured regularly at the heart of Tony Mowbray's backline.

Rovers are in a frustrating run of form at the moment but Lenihan believes the team can return to winning ways soon enough and cope with the injuries suffered to midfield pair Corry Evans and Bradley Dack.

“After going through a winning streak you can’t get too high, and in a losing streak you can’t get too low," Lenihan told iFollow Rovers ahead of today's game. "It’s about finding that happy medium.

“It’d be an emotional rollercoaster getting too high and then too low. We’ll keep going and we believe that next win will come soon.

“We’ve improved on last season and are looking forward in a positive manor. We’re in a better place than we were in the last campaign.

“It’s been a disappointing last few games with losing Dacky and Corry. I’m not sure how long Corry will be out for but Dacky will miss the rest of the season which is disappointing.

“We have a good squad of players, a group who will put their bodies on the line for the team.

“My time here, it’s gone very fast, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, even if it has had a lot of ups and downs," he reflected.

“Hopefully we can get a win this weekend and make the milestone more enjoyable.

“It has been a rollercoaster. We’ve gone on good runs and haven’t been on good runs but we’re looking to improve and I feel we’ve done that this season."