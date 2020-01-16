‘My best option was to come back’ - Charlie

Charlie Mulgrew says it is his priority to be ready and available for selection after returning to the club.

The Scotland international had spent the first half of the season on loan at Rovers’ Championship rivals Wigan Athletic, before asking for the agreement to be terminated.

Reunited with his Rovers team-mates for the first time today, Mulgrew says he is delighted to be back at Brockhall and insists he is here to help.

“It’s nice to be back and good to see some familiar faces,” said the 33-year-old defender.

“There was a recall up until yesterday and I decided off my own back that the best thing for me going forward was to come back here amongst the lads and fight for my spot.

“I’d been thinking about it for a couple of weeks and in the end I decided that the best thing for me was to come back here.

“I’m very thankful for my time at Wigan and the opportunity they gave me, but ultimately for me going forward, to be fit and available to be any use to anybody, my best option was to come back here and I’m delighted to be here.

“I phoned the manager here a couple of times, we spoke about the situation and he was brilliant. We’ve always had a great relationship, so he was great with me and said I was welcome back. So I appreciate that and I thank him for that and I hope I can pay him back with helping out in whatever way I can.”

Having been out injured with a calf problem since December 7th, Mulgrew says his main aim is get back fully fit and then he hopes to help Rovers’ achieve their aims during the second half of the season.

“I started running at Wigan a few days ago and I’ve been out running again today,” he added. “I’ll keep building up to be training hopefully by the end of next week.

“And then I’ll just give all I can to be available for this club and fight to get this club to where it wants to be.

“I’ll be a complete professional and do everything I can to help this club and be ready when called upon. That’s my priority and my duty as a professional and as a player for this club that pay my wages. I’ll do all I can to be available and be ready to help this team.

“It would mean a lot to play for this club again. I’ve got a good relationship here with the fans and the staff and the players, so it’s my priority to make sure I’m ready and available to be here for this club.”