Mowbray: We owe them one

Tony Mowbray admits that Rovers will be out for revenge on Queens Park Rangers when Mark Warburton brings his side to Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

It was a day to forget in west London for Rovers against Rangers back in October at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with Mowbray's men suffering a 4-2 defeat on their travels.

To make matters worse on the day, Greg Cunningham picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended the Irishman's season prematurely.

"QPR are a difficult team to read and they have some fabulous individuals in their ranks," Mowbray began when discussing Rangers' threats to iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter.

“They scored five and six against Swansea and Cardiff, they beat Leeds last time out in the league, but they were beat by Sheffield Wednesday the other day.

“Their results have been up and down, but it’s about us going and trying to impose ourselves in this game.

“The frustration of the defeat to them away from home earlier in the season lingers with us, so we’ll be going to put that right.

“We know that at our best we can beat anyone in this division. We have Leeds, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham to come to Ewood in the second part of the season and they are games we should be relishing.

“Over the last few years we’ve managed to have big days at Ewood and have found big results and big performances to match," he added.

“We’ve got to keep things going and look to win the next game. We’ll go out on Tuesday and play against a team that have brilliant players, but we’ll go and do what we do well.

“The aim is to come out of the game with three more points."