Club News

Mowbray: We owe them one

The boss admits the defeat to Tuesday night's opponents earlier in the season still hurts

10 Hours ago

“The frustration of the defeat to them away from home earlier in the season lingers with us."

Ticket News

Ticket news: Queens Park Rangers (H)

12 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits that Rovers will be out for revenge on Queens Park Rangers when Mark Warburton brings his side to Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

It was a day to forget in west London for Rovers against Rangers back in October at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with Mowbray's men suffering a 4-2 defeat on their travels.

To make matters worse on the day, Greg Cunningham picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended the Irishman's season prematurely.

"QPR are a difficult team to read and they have some fabulous individuals in their ranks," Mowbray began when discussing Rangers' threats to iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter.

“They scored five and six against Swansea and Cardiff, they beat Leeds last time out in the league, but they were beat by Sheffield Wednesday the other day.

“Their results have been up and down, but it’s about us going and trying to impose ourselves in this game.

“The frustration of the defeat to them away from home earlier in the season lingers with us, so we’ll be going to put that right.

“We know that at our best we can beat anyone in this division. We have Leeds, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham to come to Ewood in the second part of the season and they are games we should be relishing.

“Over the last few years we’ve managed to have big days at Ewood and have found big results and big performances to match," he added.

“We’ve got to keep things going and look to win the next game. We’ll go out on Tuesday and play against a team that have brilliant players, but we’ll go and do what we do well.

“The aim is to come out of the game with three more points."


Related articles

Club News

Boss offers update on Corry's progress

2 Hours ago

Corry Evans is on the mend following a successful operation on a fractured skull and shattered eye socket picked up in the recent draw with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

The perfect trip for us

10 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says the recent warm weather training camp in Portugal sets his side up nicely for the remaining 18 games of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of a Sam scoring streak

26 January 2020

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Sam Gallagher will hit a purple patch in front of goal after the powerful frontman bagged the fifth goal in our rout over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Read full article

Club News

'Rankin-Costello is going to be a big player for this club'

24 January 2020

The sky's the limit for Joe Rankin-Costello according to Tony Mowbray, with the boss understandably impressed by the youngster's impact on his first team league debut.

Read full article

