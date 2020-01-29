Skip to site footer
Mowbray hails in-form milestone man

Adam Armstrong celebrated his 100th appearance for Rovers with a stunning strike against QPR

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was delighted to see Adam Armstrong mark his 100th appearance for the club with a special strike in the 2-1 victory over QPR.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring in spectacular style on 10 minutes, cutting in from the left before unleashing an unstoppable 25-yard shot past Liam Kelly, which went in off the post.

Armstrong, who was named the Championship’s Player of the Month for January in 2019, has now scored three goals in his last four games – and nine in total this season – and Mowbray is thrilled with the impact he is making as a central striker.

“It was a brilliant finish,” beamed the boss.

“Everybody sees him do it every day in training. Sometimes the players stop to applaud him when he scores a goal like that.

“Goals like the one he scored tonight are not accidental. That’s why we played him off the left, when we played with Danny Graham and Bradley Dack for two years, because he comes in off the left-hand side on his right foot and shoots.

“You need goals from your wide players. He’s playing down the middle now and so he should get some more opportunities.

“He’s always been a striker. I signed him at Coventry and he scored 20 goals for me playing as a centre forward. He can score goals off both feet from anywhere on the pitch.

“This club is moving forward and maybe the future is Adam Armstrong up front for this club, because it buys the space for the likes of Lewis Holtby and Bradley Dack when he’s back fit.

“Speed scares defenders when you sit on shoulders and if you’ve got really talented individuals who can play in tight areas, in between the lines, and you can get the ball through to those players, you’ve got a team that can get through teams pretty quickly.”


