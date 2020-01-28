Mowbray content with winning ugly

A narrow victory mean just as much as the emphatic triumphs, and that proved to be the case for Tony Mowbray after witnessing Rovers edge out Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

Following the 5-0 mauling of Sheffield Wednesday 10 days earlier, Rovers ensured they backed that win up with another when Rangers visited Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong's early opener gave Mowbray's men the perfect start on home turf, only for Jordan Hugill to level things up for the visitors.

But Darragh Lenihan's thumping header before the break proved to be the match-winning moment on a chilly night in East Lancashire to record back-to-back wins.

“On the back of last Saturday’s result it was important not to lose, especially at home, where we fancy ourselves against anybody," the boss told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“That doesn’t mean that you’re going to dominate every game, but we gambled a lot and played on the front foot, especially in the first half.

“Yet they still have the talented individuals to get through us with players like [Ebere] Eze and [Ilias] Chair, who are very dangerous players.

“They have scored the second most goals in the league this season and we couldn’t just sit off them and let them have the ball, and that’s why we went after them in the first half.

“In the second half, when you’re 2-1 up, we knew Joe Rothwell was coming off, so do you put Ben Brereton on and keep attacking or do you put Elliott Bennett on to close it down and add some defensive mindset to close things out," he revealed.

“I think it paid dividends for us, and although they had a lot of the ball, I can’t remember them having too many dangerous opportunities.

“We saw it out well, Lenihan and [Tosin] Adarabioyo and the two full backs did their jobs and [Lewis] Travis was a real warrior in midfield, a trojan.

“We got the job done do we’ll put the points in the bag and move on to the next game.”