Morten’s memorable Rovers return!

Fans favourite delights supporters at Q&A Evening and as a secial guest for Preston fixture

12 January 2020

Fans favourite Morten Gamst Pedersen proved to be as popular as ever, as he made a welcome return to Ewood Park.

The Rovers legend, who scored 48 goals in 349 appearances for the club, was back in Blackburn on Friday night for a sold-out Q&A evening with over 300 supporters.

Pedersen took a trip down memory lane, as he entertained a packed Premier Suite with stories about his career at the club, before answering questions from his adoring fans on a wide range of Rovers-related topics.

The Norwegian international spoke about his favourite games, goals, players and managers from his time in blue-and-white, as well as providing an interesting insight about his life away from Lancashire.

After spending three and a half hours at the stadium on Friday night, Morten was back at Ewood on Saturday for the local derby against Preston North End.

He was a special guest in the Roverstore ahead of the game, where he signed autographs and posed for photos, before being given a rapturous reception as he made his way out onto the pitch pre-match.

The 38-year-old returned to the hallowed turf at half-time, to conduct the Lottery draw, before presenting Stewart Downing with the Man of the Match award in the Premier Suite after the game.

It was great to have you back, Morten!


