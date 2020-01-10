Meet Morten in the Roverstore!

Rovers legend Morten Gamst Pedersen will be making a weekend of it at Ewood Park and you can come and meet our former star!

The Norwegian winger will be joining us in the Roverstore ahead of Saturday's clash against Preston North End to sign autographs and pose for photographs from 12.30pm on matchday.

We expect plenty of supporters to be there to welcome the 38-year-old home and we advise fans to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Pedersen arrived at Ewood Park from Tromso in August 2004 and would go on to become one of the most popular players in Rovers’ recent history.

A set-piece specialist, he scored 48 goals in 349 appearances for the club, including a brilliant brace in a 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, a late winner in an FA Cup triumph over Burnley and a sensational volley against Fulham in the first home game of the 2005-06 season.

A loyal and great servant of the club for nine years, Pedersen departed for Turkish side Kardemir Karabukspor in August 2013, having garnered a reputation as one of the most consistent and finest left-footed players in the Premier League.